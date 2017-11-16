COMEDY
Patton Oswalt Tries Again To Perform Mike Huckabee's Awful Twitter Jokes

There's only so much even a seasoned comedian can do.

By Andy McDonald

Welcome back to Yuck Yuckabees, the comedy club where we tell only Mike Huckabee Twitter jokes 24/7/365!

As you can imagine, the energy in the room is soul-crushing. Because Mike Huckabee is to comedy what his daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is ... to comedy. 

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday, seasoned comedian Patton Oswalt did his absolute best again to deliver these Huckabee Twitter bombs to a live audience. It’s not your fault, Patton. ... It’s not your fault.

