Patton Oswalt Responds To Online Attacker By Donating Money To Troll's GoFundMe Page

Patton Oswalt has once again proved he’s even better at compassion than he is at Twitter ― and he’s great at that!
It all started Thursday when a man named Michael Beatty came after Oswalt on Twitter for a tweet the comedian posted Wednesday making fun of President Donald Trump’s border wall plan.
To say Beatty wasn’t impressed is an understatement. He sent Oswalt two tweets to let him know.
Oswalt then took a look at the Twitter page of the guy who was going after him and discovered the guy was dealing with some serious stuff in his life.
Oswalt donated $2,000 to a GoFundMe page set up by Beatty to raise money for a variety of health problems, including sepsis and ketoacidosis.
Oswalt also encouraged his over 4 million followers on Twitter to help out as well.
Thanks to Oswalt, the campaign had raised more than $13,000 as of Thursday afternoon, well past the original $5,000 goal.
Beatty was surprised and humbled by Oswalt’s response.
He told HuffPost by email:
“Patton is a very good man who has managed to transcend party politics to give me a new perspective regarding how individuals are and act versus the political mob mentality.
“I now have new friends from both sides that have wished me well and made a point of political neutrality in their gestures and comments.”
Oswalt was just as gracious, though he was confused about the mention of the cousin in one tweet.
Beatty told HuffPost he created the GoFundMe campaign for himself and said the reason he mentioned his cousin in his tweet to Oswalt is because the guy donated nearly $200 even though he was dealing with a granddaughter recovering from a car accident.
“Between doctors’ bills and attorney’s fees, they have been without money. Yet he gave what little he had to help others,” Beatty said. “I plan on visiting him Feb. 5 and donating $500 in person to help him. Patton started a cascade effect, and I intend to do what I can.”
But Oswalt did have to have the last laugh (he is a comedian, after all).