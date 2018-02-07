Patton Oswalt Shares Touching Detail From Wedding Day With Meredith Salenger

Comedian Patton Oswalt and actress Meredith Salenger wed in November last year, and Oswalt is sharing some heartwarming details from the big day.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Oswalt described his favorite moment during the wedding, which involved his daughter, Alice.

“My favorite moment was when I was standing up at the altar and my daughter came down the aisle — she was a flower girl. And she just spontaneously gave me this huge hug,” Oswalt told the magazine. “It was like, we’re safe now. Things are OK. I almost started crying. I was so happy the way that she held me. Like, things are OK now. It felt amazing. That moment.”

Oswalt and Salenger went public with their relationship in June, about one year after the comedian’s wife Michelle McNamara, Alice’s mother, died suddenly in her sleep. Oswalt later revealed McNamara had died from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

A post shared by Patton Oswalt (@balvenieboy) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Oswalt has spoken with gut-wrenching candor about losing his wife, who was a true crime author. He also shared how Salenger has taken on the role of being Alice’s “amazing” stepmom.

“She’s just an example of the kind of woman I want Alice to grow up to be,” Oswalt told Us Weekly. “You can be a good mom but not be [the] kind of thing that you want a kid to emulate. And Meredith is both.”