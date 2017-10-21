Patton Oswalt Found A Note His Late Wife Wrote About Donald Trump In 2004

Michelle McNamara, the true crime writer and late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, had already decided what type of person Donald Trump was 13 years before he became president.

Oswalt uncovered a note that his wife typed in 2004 while preparing to move out of his house, the comedian tweeted on Friday. On the printed note were musings resembling a poem. It was titled “Lies The Movies Told Me.”

“Rich tycoons are Bullshit,” McNamara wrote. “Even after spending an afternoon with Robin Williams, Donald Trump is still and will always be an asshole.”

“People who talk to themselves in voice over are deeper and more sensitive.”

Moving in a week. Was going through Michelle’s notebooks and papers and found this, dated 2004. @TrueCrimeDiary pic.twitter.com/q5kyim48Mk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 21, 2017

McNamara, who died in April 2016, supported Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election, often retweeting messages that praised of the former Secretary of State and ones that were critical of Trump.

When she died in 2016, Oswalt was devastated.

Funerals are final but there's no closure. Memorials are hopeful but they don't bring back the dead. pic.twitter.com/K8Ss7DejEj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 23, 2016

The comedian often discussed his grief in interviews and on Twitter. He dedicated his 2016 special “Talking for Clapping” to her. Then, in his newest Netflix special “Annihilation,” Oswalt discussed both the pain of loss and the pain of a Trump presidency.

The latter, the comedian said, awakened him from a grief-related “hyper-deadness.”

“Sometimes I’m worried I am like a water glass that’s been sitting in a freezer and now you’re taking it out and you’re pouring hot water into it,” Oswalt told HuffPost in a recent interview about his new special.

“One extreme to the other like that ― it’s very unnerving.”

Considering McNamara’s unearthed thoughts on Trump, it’s likely she would’ve been proud that his disgust for Trump has helped distract him from his grief.

And now that her note is on the internet for all to see, many of Oswalt’s followers are applauding McNamara’s insight on the President of the United States.

She is still speaking wisdom. — Sara Brunner (@SaraBrunner_) October 21, 2017

She was a prophetess and a brilliant woman. Much love @pattonoswalt — Ryan Swallow (@ryanswallow) October 21, 2017

Trump. She'd roast him alive now, too. A woman for the ages. Then, now, and again. — MattyScream (@MatthiasBe) October 21, 2017