Paul Allen, Microsoft Co-Founder, Dead At 65

“Millions of people were touched by his generosity, his persistence in pursuit of a better world, and his drive to accomplish as much as he could with the time and resources at his disposal,” Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf said in a statement.

“Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short ― and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world.”

Tributes from Allen’s other endeavors, including his NFL and NBA teams, poured in Monday on social media: