02/27/2018 11:41 pm ET

Trump's A 'Wuss' Who's Afraid To Challenge Russia, CNN's Paul Begala Says

"Our president is compromised and we want to know why," the commentator said.
By Ed Mazza

CNN’s Paul Begala is calling out President Donald Trump for his failure to confront Russia about its meddling in U.S. elections.  

“There’s really just one question: Why? Why? Why is Donald Trump, a man so tough he says he would rush into a school shooting unarmed, why is he such a wuss and a wimp about Russia?” Begala, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, wondered on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Tuesday night. “Why?” 

Begala’s comments came hours after U.S. Cyber Command chief Adm. Mike Rogers told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Trump hasn’t given him orders to counter Russian efforts to disrupt U.S. elections.

“What do the Russians have on him? Maybe it’s nothing,” Begala said. “Maybe there’s something about Mr. Putin that our president just worships and adores.”

Begala said there is “catastrophic” evidence that Russia attacked the United States during the election to help Trump, and that even intelligence officials appointed by Trump admit as much. 

Yet Trump won’t act, he said.

“Excuse us all for thinking, ‘What do the Russians have on this guy?’” Begala said. “Our president is compromised and we want to know why.” 

See his full comments in the clip above, posted online by Raw Story

