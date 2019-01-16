Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pulled no punches with his analysis of the people working under President Donald Trump.

In his latest column for The New York Times, Krugman described the people that Trump surrounds himself with as being of “extraordinarily low quality.”

“Lincoln had a team of rivals; Trump has a team of morons,” he wrote.

Krugman noted how working for the president used to be “a career booster, something that looks good on your résumé.” But Trump’s presidency was “so chaotic, corrupt and potentially compromised by his foreign entanglements that anyone associated with him gets tainted.”

“Only those with no reputation to lose, generally because they’re pretty bad at what they do” were now willing to serve Trump, he continued, adding “things have gotten even worse and even dumber” and “we haven’t hit bottom yet.”