Paul Manafort Appears In Wheelchair At Court Hearing For Sentencing Date

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort appeared in court in a wheelchair on Friday as his lawyer expressed concerns about Manafort’s health related to his confinement.

Manafort was in Virginia federal court for a hearing to determine his sentencing date, which a judge scheduled for Feb. 8. In August, Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud charges, which were brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

“We do think there are significant concerns with Mr. Manafort’s health, and much of that has to do with the terms of Mr. Manafort’s confinement,” defense attorney Kevin Downing told the judge at the hearing. Manafort has been in detention in a northern Virginia jail.

While the lawyer did not provide details about Manafort’s specific health issues in court, sources later told CNN and Politico that he is dealing with diet-related inflammation issues.

In court, Manafort, 69, had one foot elevated off the floor in a sock. The judge had declined an earlier request from Manafort to wear a suit, NBC reported, so he was in a green jumpsuit.

On Friday, the judge also dismissed 10 charges against Manafort that the jury was unable to reach a verdict on in August.