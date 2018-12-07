POLITICS
12/07/2018 06:14 pm ET

Read Robert Mueller's Assessment Of Paul Manafort's False Statements

The special counsel accused Donald Trump's former campaign chairman of breaching his plea deal in the ongoing Russia investigation.
By Antonia Blumberg

Special counsel Robert Mueller met a deadline on Friday to release a court filing explaining why he accused former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of breaching his plea deal with investigators.

Mueller said last week that Manafort had broken the agreement by “lying” about “a variety of subject matters.” The special counsel said Manafort’s actions nullified any promises federal prosecutors made to him as part of the plea deal he agreed to in September as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In Friday’s filing, Mueller detailed Manafort’s alleged “crimes and lies.”

Read the document below:

Manafort filing by Mollie Reilly on Scribd

