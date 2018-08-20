Naughty boy, Sir Paul.

Beatles legend Paul McCartney calls his new single “Fuh You” a “raunchy love song.”

The 76-year-old icon released the track last week and it’s generating buzz for its randy word play ― at least to the ear.

In a statement posted by Rolling Stone, McCartney called the number “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go – fuh you.”

When you listen to the song on YouTube, it definitely sounds as if “Fuh You” is a whitewashed substitute for “fuck you.” The line sounds like “I just wanna fuck you.”

But the actual lyrics are a bit more family-friendly: “I just wanna know how you feel/Want a love that’s so proud and real/You make me wanna go out and steal/I just want it fuh you, I just want it fuh you.”

In working with producer Ryan Tedder, McCartney said, “We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit.”

One YouTuber called it “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road in 2018.”

“How did it come from ‘I wanna hold your hand’ to ‘I just want to fuh you’” another wrote.

Another couldn’t resist this: “What the fuh.”