08/08/2018 06:43 am ET

Paul McCartney's Carpool Karaoke Coming Back As Prime-Time Special

CBS says it has enough leftover footage to create an hour-long show.
By Carla Baranauckas

The “Carpool Karaoke” heard round the world is coming back bigger and better, CBS announced Tuesday.

A wildly popular segment from “The Late Late Show,” which featured Paul McCartney and James Corden singing and driving around Liverpool, has enough unused footage to create an hour-long prime-time special.

CBS said the special was scheduled to air on Aug. 20.

The original “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which aired in June, went viral almost instantly. It has been viewed nearly 30 million times on YouTube.

The segment features McCartney and Corden joyfully singing the Beatles hit “Penny Lane” as they drive along Penny Lane in Liverpool.

In also includes a tender moment when McCartney tells Corden how he came to write “Let It Be,” and Corden tells McCartney about the first time he heard the song.

Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
