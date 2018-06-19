Paul McCartney's 'Carpool Karaoke' With James Corden Is Big Sir-prise

James Corden’s latest “Carpool Karaoke” is taking the long and winding road.

The legendary Paul McCartney showed up in the front seat with “The Late Late Show” host in a teaser clip (see below) of their upcoming ride, which will be featured this week on one of Corden’s shows from London.

The host sets up the commute by telling someone on the phone that he’s in Liverpool and needs help. Corden then utters the lyrics of the Beatles’ song “Help,” pleading: “I need somebody, not just anybody.”

Into the car pops Sir Paul, who takes the wheel for a “Drive My Car” sing-along.

Beep beep’m beep beep yeah!