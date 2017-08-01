Paul Ryan's 'Super Weird' New 'Action Hero' Video Backfires Spectacularly

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has released a new video of himself visiting Border Patrol agents to push for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Ryan is calling on Congress to fund construction of the wall using cash from American taxpayers, even though Trump promised Mexico would pay.

But the wall isn’t what’s drawing most of the attention in Ryan’s new video.

It’s the video itself. The film, apparently shot earlier this year, attempts to portray Ryan as something of a character in an action-hero flick, complete with chopper flights horseback rides, and driving music.

Here’s some of the reaction:

Paul Ryan on a horse is the funniest thing I've seen today. It's early, though.



In 2018 we'll get a pic of his concession to @IronStache https://t.co/nwzenR14Xn — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) August 1, 2017

I didn't think Paul Ryan could look more ridiculous than when he posted those weight-lifting photos.

And then he got on the horse. — John Q. Public (@logicssafehaven) August 1, 2017

Slick production, Paul Ryan cast as an action hero. CSPAN won't know what hit them. https://t.co/o4Upp0uEi0 — Steven Maier (@StevenMaier2) August 1, 2017

RT if you agree → Paul Ryan looks super weird on a horse. https://t.co/aM47krFAw7 — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) August 1, 2017

lol Paul Ryan, action hero https://t.co/JTDHHWCO9V — Matt Lichstein (@matt_lichstein) August 1, 2017

This is a bad movie with a grotesque budget & no coherent script. The hero seemed more dangerous than the supposed villains. 2 thumbs down. pic.twitter.com/o6IXCEuEaL — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) August 1, 2017

Obviously Paul Ryan has reversed course on his border wall position, but can we talk about the absurd helicopter and horse shots? Holy moly. https://t.co/RorMWTQ3vi — Bryan Bennett (@bryanbennett85) August 1, 2017

Oh, I thought that was the Marlboro Man. https://t.co/wNM8aZamjw — Edward the First (@MorganVids) August 1, 2017

Paul Ryan: I went on a helicopter ride and rode a horsey! https://t.co/LpxmFmd46G — Fresho-Electro (@edcoleman78) August 1, 2017

Paul Ryan on a horse? In a chopper? Nearly as goofy as Bush on an aircraft carrier. Costumes and props and some borrowed swagger. Is he 8? https://t.co/dawDZTu7G9 — Stephanie C. DeGhett (@scdeghett) August 1, 2017

very few people look more awkward on a horse than paul ryan — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 1, 2017