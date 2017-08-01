COMEDY
08/01/2017 07:37 pm ET

Paul Ryan's 'Super Weird' New 'Action Hero' Video Backfires Spectacularly

The House speaker's appeal for border wall funding gets really awkward.
By Ed Mazza

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has released a new video of himself visiting Border Patrol agents to push for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Ryan is calling on Congress to fund construction of the wall using cash from American taxpayers, even though Trump promised Mexico would pay. 

But the wall isn’t what’s drawing most of the attention in Ryan’s new video. 

It’s the video itself. The film, apparently shot earlier this year, attempts to portray Ryan as something of a character in an action-hero flick, complete with chopper flights horseback rides, and driving music.  

Here’s some of the reaction: 

 

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Paul Ryan Rock Music Border Wall
Paul Ryan's 'Super Weird' New 'Action Hero' Video Backfires Spectacularly
CONVERSATIONS