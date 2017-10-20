House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made numerous jokes at President Donald Trump’s expense on Thursday night during the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York.

The event, which raises money for Catholic charities supporting needy children, is known for giving politicians the opportunity to make fun of themselves ― and their colleagues.

“Enough of the applause,” said Ryan, after stepping to the microphone. “You sound like the Cabinet when Donald Trump walks in the room.”

He even mocked the president’s use of Twitter.

“Every morning, I wake up in my office and I scroll Twitter to see which tweets that I will have to pretend that I did not see later on,” Ryan said.