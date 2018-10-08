Rep. Paul Ryan Says GOP Base 'Activated' By Fight Over Brett Kavanaugh

An angry and belligerent Kavanaugh also testified before the committee, prompting the ACLU, along with hundreds of law professors around the country, to publicly oppose his nomination over concerns about his “fitness” and “judicial temperament.”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), the swing vote on the committee, voted with his Republican colleagues to move Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate but said he could only go forward with the process if Republican leaders agreed to authorize an FBI investigation into Ford’s allegation.

Following a limited, five-day investigation, Kavanaugh’s nomination moved to the Senate floor, where he was confirmed, 50-48. Every Republican but one, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), voted for him. Every Democrat but one, Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), voted against him.

Ryan on Monday praised Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who was also considered a swing vote before voting to confirm Kavanaugh and who said in a speech on Friday that she didn’t believe Ford’s allegation should keep the judge from serving on the country’s highest court.

“I think she showed the right analysis, right tone,” Ryan said of Collins’ speech.