Paul Ryan Video Mashup: 3 Years Of Arguing Against 'Knee-Jerk' Reactions To Shootings

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has been arguing against what he calls a “knee-jerk” political response to American mass shootings for years.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes presented a video mashup Thursday of the times Ryan has argued against “taking away” America’s gun rights.

Ryan has presented almost the identical speech again and again — and again. He repeated it Thursday as he responded to the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, where a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17. “We don’t just knee-jerk before we even have all of the facts and the data,” he said in an interview with Indiana radio station WIBC

“If that sounds familiar, it is because it is,” Hayes said.

Roll tape. Ryan used the “knee-jerk” argument after the California mass shooting in San Bernardino in 2015 that claimed 14 lives, and after the shooting at the Umpqua community college in Oregon the same year, which killed nine.

One thing Ryan did express concern about is mental illness — and about addressing that issue. Last year Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed into law, a measure that rescinded barriers to gun ownership for the mentally ill.

Ryan received $177,000 in contributions from the National Rifle Association in the 2016 campaign cycle.