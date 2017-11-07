Paul Ryan Defends His Call For Prayers After Latest Mass Shooting: 'Prayer Works'

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is defending his call for prayers after a gunman killed 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday.
Ryan and other politicians have been criticized for offering thoughts and prayers instead of legislative action to reduce gun violence. But on Monday night, Ryan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham:
“It’s disappointing, it’s sad, and this is what you’ll get from the far secular left. People who do not have faith don’t understand faith, I guess I’d have to say. And it is the right thing to do is to pray in moments like this, because you know what? Prayer works. And I know you believe that, and I believe that and when you hear the secular left doing this thing, it’s no wonder you have so much polarization and disunity in this country when people think like that.”
See their full discussion in the clip above.
CONVERSATIONS