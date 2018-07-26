Paul Ryan Reading Mean Tweets About Himself Does Not Go Over Well

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) received some backlash on Twitter about a video in which he reads mean tweets about himself.

In the clip that Ryan office’s shared online Wednesday, he attempted to copy the popular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment in which stars repeat the horrible things that people on the social media platform have posted about them.

One message that Ryan read likened him to “the kind of guy who crashes your kegger, drinks all your beer and then calls the cops to make a noise complaint.”

“Pretty good idea,” he drolly replied.

But the spoof segment fell flat with many tweeters, who called the clip "cringey"

Check out the clip above, and see some of the responses below:

paul ryan made this cringey video for himself (didn't include tweets where people give him crap for ignoring trump) https://t.co/t1wtZZxZ59 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 25, 2018

.@SpeakerRyan had to do his own "Paul Ryan reads mean tweets" segment because nobody else asked him to, and because he needs to humanize himself bc he's a craven cowardly enabler of Republican fascism. ht @monaeltahawy https://t.co/7gncgPiiZV — Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) July 25, 2018

Paul Ryan reads mean tweets? How about Paul Ryan reads people's healthcare bills? Or maybe Paul Ryan goes to a soup kitchen and doesn't pretend to wash dishes this time? — EARL (@DavisFarthing) July 25, 2018

Congrats on stealing this bit and executing it poorly — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 25, 2018

Congrats on coming up with this wholly original concept! — Chip Hinkleman (@ChipHinkleman) July 25, 2018

Complete with laugh track. 🙄 And thinks the kegger one is a "pretty good idea." As if I needed more reasons NOT to invite him to a party... — This Must Be the News (@ThisMustBeNews) July 25, 2018

Did Paul Ryan make this video in his office but add his own fake laugh track like this was a Kimmel bit?! I'm so confused. https://t.co/vtCLtQqTKH — CT (@trizzum) July 25, 2018

Painful — John R. Rodgers 🌐 (@F3ldman2) July 25, 2018