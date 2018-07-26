Paul Ryan Reading Mean Tweets About Himself Does Not Go Over Well

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) received some backlash on Twitter about a video in which he reads mean tweets about himself.
In the clip that Ryan office’s shared online Wednesday, he attempted to copy the popular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment in which stars repeat the horrible things that people on the social media platform have posted about them.
One message that Ryan read likened him to “the kind of guy who crashes your kegger, drinks all your beer and then calls the cops to make a noise complaint.”
“Pretty good idea,” he drolly replied.
But the spoof segment fell flat with many tweeters, who called the clip “cringey” and accused Ryan of trying “to humanize himself” because “he’s a craven cowardly enabler of Republican fascism.”
“We’re not laughing with you. You’ve done too much damage to our country,” said another.
Check out the clip above, and see some of the responses below: