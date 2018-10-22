ENTERTAINMENT
10/22/2018 10:12 am ET

Paula Abdul Falls Head-First Off Stage At Mississippi Concert

Fans screamed as the 56-year-old singer tumbled into the crowd.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

The Promise of a New Day” turned into a dangerous night for Paula Abdul.

The 56-year-old singer and dancer was performing her 1991 hit when she fell off a stage head-first during a concert Saturday at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to outlets.

A fan who posted video of the accident told People

“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ. She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years.”

 

Paula Abdul was on a stop for her Straight Up Paula! tour when the accident happened.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Paula Abdul was on a stop for her Straight Up Paula! tour when the accident happened.

Some fans could be heard screaming as Abdul dropped off the stage with a thud.

Abdul, who churned out six No. 1 Billboard songs in the late ’80s and early ’90s, hadn’t addressed the tumble on social media as of Monday morning. HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from Abdul’s reps. 

Her Straight Up Paula! tour was scheduled to resume Thursday in Windsor, Ontario.

Here’s another look at the mishap.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Paula Abdul's Trip To Israel
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Live Music Fall Paula Abdul Biloxi, Mississippi
Paula Abdul Falls Head-First Off Stage At Mississippi Concert
CONVERSATIONS