Pauley Perrette Reveals 'Multiple Physical Assaults' After 'NCIS' Exit

Pauley Perrette’s emotional farewell from “NCIS” took a dark turn when the actress posted a series of tweets alleging she had been victimized by “multiple physical assaults.”

“He did it,” she wrote without naming anyone.

Perrette, who played goth forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the show for 15 seasons, did not mention “NCIS” specifically in relation to the assaults, but did write of the need to “protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost?”

In her last tweet on the matter Sunday, she said: “I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

Perrette, whose final episode aired on CBS last week after her announced departure in October, pointed to false tabloid articles and a “powerful publicity machine” attempting to silence her.

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Neither a rep for Perrette nor CBS immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Perrette previously said she was victimized by other violent incidents, but described them in more direct fashion. In 2015, she wrote about being attacked by a homeless man who punched her and threatened to kill her. She called the experience “life-changing.” Last fall, she said she was raped in high school by a football player.