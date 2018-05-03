ENTERTAINMENT
Paulina Porizkova And Ric Ocasek Are 'Peacefully Separated'

The Cars' rocker and supermodel have been married for nearly 29 years.
Bye bye love. Ric Ocasek and wife Paulina Porizkova are no longer just what they needed.

Porizkova declared on social media Wednesday that the couple have been “peacefully separated for the past year.”

The Cars’ former frontman and the supermodel had one of the more enduring celebrity marriages, at nearly 29 years.

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

In a post that aptly contained a transportation metaphor, Porizkova explained that the family ― they have two grown sons ― remains a “well-built car.” However, on the “bicycle” of their relationship, the spouses “no longer pedal in unison.” 

The two appeared together at the Cars’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month, well into their separation.

Kevin Kane via Getty Images
“Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year,” she wrote on Instagram. “The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

Porizkova, 53, and Ocasek, 74, met during a music-video shoot for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984 and wed in 1989, according to People.

Sadly, the rest is rock and roller-supermodel history.

Here are a few memories:

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Ron Galella via Getty Images
