12/01/2018 06:20 pm ET

Payless Pranks Fashion Influencers With Fake Luxury Shoe Brand Called 'Palessi'

It sounds like an "SNL" sketch.
By Andy McDonald

The low-cost shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource pulled one over on fashion influencers when it took over a former Armani store in Santa Monica, California, multiple outlets reported.

The stunt occurred this fall when influential social media fashionistas were invited to check out the disguised Payless pop-up, which the company named “Palessi.”

Very fancy sounding.

“We wanted to do something provocative. We wanted to get Payless back into the cultural discourse,” Doug Cameron, the founder of DCX Growth Accelerator, which created the campaign, told The Washington Post.

And, sure enough, these influencers appear to have been completely fooled, praising the high-end look and quality of shoes marked as high as $1,800, but which normally retail for $20 to $40, according to the Post.

Once the attendees purchased their shoes, however, they were taken into a back room where the prank was revealed, and they were given the shoes for free.

Bravo, Payless. Bravo.

Below are some photos from the night documented on Payless’ Palessi Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

Shopping the night away at the Palessi Pop Up! #palessi

A post shared by Palessi (@palessi_shoes) on

View this post on Instagram

The line to get in to Palessi’s Los Angeles pop up party!

A post shared by Palessi (@palessi_shoes) on

View this post on Instagram

Pretties at our Pop Up! Champagne, shopping and shoes - yes!

A post shared by Palessi (@palessi_shoes) on

View this post on Instagram

Los Angeles pop up! #palessi

A post shared by Palessi (@palessi_shoes) on

