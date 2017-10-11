Peacebuilders

They say 'peace is the most powerful weapon of mankind'

But then, why isn't that man kind?

Internal conflict

External war

Weapons

Regret within the depth of his soul

A fleeting romance

Leaving him scathed

A broken home

Leaving him left alone

Going deep within

He finds himself full of sadness

And erupts

To create fire amongst men

He was looking for answers

To questions which had no purpose

Rejoining with humanity

He steps outside the zone of comfort

Breathes air, talks to god

This time, being deep within

Seeking questions

To the answers he had already found

New is his view

Playful is his life

Creation at its finest

Occurs in a peaceful state

So what a happy state of affairs

When the man is kind

The feminine is blessed