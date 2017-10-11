Peacebuilders

They say 'peace is the most powerful weapon of mankind'
But then, why isn't that man kind?
Internal conflict
External war
Weapons
Regret within the depth of his soul
A fleeting romance
Leaving him scathed
A broken home
Leaving him left alone
Going deep within
He finds himself full of sadness
And erupts
To create fire amongst men
He was looking for answers
To questions which had no purpose
Rejoining with humanity
He steps outside the zone of comfort
Breathes air, talks to god
This time, being deep within
Seeking questions
To the answers he had already found
New is his view
Playful is his life
Creation at its finest
Occurs in a peaceful state
So what a happy state of affairs
When the man is kind
The feminine is blessed
And the child is loved
