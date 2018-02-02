A Pediatrician Share's Life's Meaning From His Talks With Dying Kids

Children have plenty of wisdom to offer about the little things in life ― how to make the best use of a snowstorm, for example, or how to turn a pile of wooden blocks into a bustling metropolis. So why wouldn’t they also have insights to offer about life’s bigger problems, the questions that all humans have about life’s purpose and meaning?

Alastair McAlpine, a palliative pediatrician from Cape Town, South Africa, decided to present a few of these bigger philosophical questions to his patients. He asked what they had enjoyed about life and the people, places and things that suffused their lives with meaning.

It turns out the kids, ages 4 to 9, had an abundance of good advice to share.

McAlpine posted the results of his research in a viral Twitter thread on Thursday.

For an assignment, I asked some of my terminal paediatric palliative care patients what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning. Kids can be so wise, y'know. Here are some of the responses (Thread). — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

None of the kids said they wished they had spent more time watching television or browsing Facebook, McAlpine wrote. They didn’t enjoy fighting with other people or being in the hospital.

But many spoke about the joy that they felt when playing with their pets. He heard things like, “I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh,” or “I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs.”

The kids loved their memories of swimming at the beach and building sandcastles. All of them loved ice cream, toys and hearing stories.

ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:

'Harry Potter made me feel brave.'

'I love stories in space!'

'I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I'm better!'



Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Nearly all of the kids valued kindness more than any other virtue, the doctor said. And they loved people who made them laugh.

“Laughter relieves pain,” McAlpine wrote.

Almost ALL of them valued kindness above most other virtues:

'My granny is so kind to me. She always makes me smile.'

'Jonny gave me half his sandwich when I didn't eat mine. That was nice.'

'I like it when that kind nurse is here. She's gentle. And it hurts less' /8 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

The kids also reflected on some more sorrowful points. Many expressed concern about how their parents would cope with their deaths.

MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern:

'Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.'

'Dad mustn't worry. He'll see me again soon.'

'God will take care of my mum and dad when I'm gone'

/3 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Others wished they had spent less time worrying about what people thought of them. The children cherished people who treated them “normally,” remembering friends who would visit them in the hospital and not care about hair that had fallen out or scars from a surgery.

Finally, McAlpine said that all of the kids treasured spending time with their families. Nothing was more important to them.

At the end of his thread, McAlpine summed it up this way:

Take home message:

Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them.



These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details.



Oh... and eat ice-cream. /End — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

McAlpine’s thread had been retweeted more than 70,000 times by Friday evening. Many Twitter users thanked him for taking on the hard job of caring for children who are dying. Others wondered how he managed to keep his “sanity” while working with kids facing the end of life.

In response, McAlpine wrote, “The palliative field chose me, not the other way round.”

The children’s responses are reminiscent of the reflections that adults often have when they face death. In 2009, Bronnie Ware, an Australian palliative care nurse, wrote a widely popular blog about five common regrets her patients had as they faced death. Like the kids in McAlpine’s experiment, Ware’s patients told her that they valued their friendships dearly. Some wished they had the courage to stop caring about what other people expected of them.

The older patients also wished they had let themselves be happier ― many longed to “laugh properly and have silliness in their life again.”