Pee Wee In 'Halloween' Is Possibly More Terrifying Than Michael Myers

The new “Halloween” sequel-reboot hits theaters Oct. 19, but it’s possible that the film’s powers that be might have gone with the wrong villain.

Sure, Michael Myers quietly stalking around your house in the middle of the night would be creepy, but you know what would be creepier? Pee Wee Herman stalking around around your house — while chuckling.

Funny or Die has mashed up the trailer for the new “Halloween” film with clips from the three “Pee Wee” films ― 1985’s “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,” 1988’s “Big Top Pee Wee,” and 2016’s “Pee Wee’s Big Holiday.”