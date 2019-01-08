Memes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) flooded Twitter on Tuesday night after the pair fired back at Donald Trump ’s presidential address.

Pelosi slammed Trump immediately after, describing his recent behavior as “full of misinformation and even malice.” Schumer then accused him of using the address to “manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration.”