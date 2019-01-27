Nancy Pelosi: Trump's State Of The Union Still Off The Table

Though the federal government shutdown has come to an end, the date of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech remains a question mark.

Speaking with reporters Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made clear that the president’s address hadn’t been scheduled yet, although it was initially expected to be delivered Tuesday, Jan. 29.

“What I’d said to the president is when the government is open, we will discuss a mutually agreeable date, and I’ll look forward to doing that and welcoming the president to the House of Representatives for the State of the Union when we agree on that mutually agreeable date,” she added.

SOTU on Tuesday? Pelosi doesn't seem to think so: pic.twitter.com/ERpaCFrPM0 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Pelosi revoked Trump’s invitation to appear before the House and deliver his remarks, deciding it that it wasn’t the right time given the shutdown and its impact on unpaid security detail.

In a resulting tit-for-tat, Trump vowed to ignore Pelosi’s wishes, Pelosi assured him his speech wouldn’t be authorized, then Trump angrily recognized the cancellation.

Though Trump has signed a bill to get the government up and running, Pelosi wants to see the actual reopening occur before putting Trump’s speech on the calendar.