White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a photo Saturday of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at a briefing on Syria, saying “Last night the president put our adversaries on notice.”

One small glitch: Pence, who is sitting next to Trump in the accompanying photo, couldn’t have possibly been at a Friday briefing. Pence was in Peru Friday.

Last night the President put our adversaries on notice: when he draws a red line he enforces it. (Inside the Situation Room as President is briefed on Syria - Official WH photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/GzOSejdqQh — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 15, 2018

Twitter went nuts. Walter Shaub, former head of the office of government ethics, responded: “Fascinating tweet in which Sarah Sanders reveals that Mike Pence was simultaneously in Peru and Washington. If this new capability doesn’t scare our enemies, nothing will.” He added the hashtag: #QuantumEntanglementPence.

Fascinating tweet in which Sarah Sanders reveals that Mike Pence was simultaneously in Peru and Washington. If this new capability doesn’t scare our enemies, nothing will. #QuantumEntanglementMike https://t.co/YdeILzG28M — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 15, 2018

On Sunday, Huckabee Sanders clarified that while the Syria missile strikes were Friday, and her Saturday tweet referred to “last night,” the photo accompanying the tweet was actually taken Thursday.

Huckabee Sanders insisted in her explanation that she had “said that.” She also told Politico that her original tweet was “not misleading at all.”

Huckabee Sanders apparently had little choice but to explain, given the avalanche of responses after her initial tweet:

That is an incredible photo Sarah given that Pence was in Peru. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 15, 2018

#QuantumEntanglementMike It's the only explanation that makes sense except for that she's lying. — Carina Hilbert (@CarinaHilbert) April 15, 2018

Pence was in Peru...but the pic "from last night" that she posted has him in it. As usual - she's lying. — samslackey (@samslackey) April 15, 2018

Look carefully at this picture. @POTUS seems really confused. And wasn't Vice President Pence in Peru at the time?



Also, the air strikes last year didn't deter Assad. Why would these recent air strikes deter Assad? https://t.co/fK02ali0lG — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 15, 2018

Is Pence a hologram? — ChicknCharge (@chkncharge) April 15, 2018

pence hitches a 10 minute ride from Peru to DC on SpaceForce 1 pic.twitter.com/RfdXN0yd46 — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) April 15, 2018