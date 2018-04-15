White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a photo Saturday of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at a briefing on Syria, saying “Last night the president put our adversaries on notice.”
One small glitch: Pence, who is sitting next to Trump in the accompanying photo, couldn’t have possibly been at a Friday briefing. Pence was in Peru Friday.
Twitter went nuts. Walter Shaub, former head of the office of government ethics, responded: “Fascinating tweet in which Sarah Sanders reveals that Mike Pence was simultaneously in Peru and Washington. If this new capability doesn’t scare our enemies, nothing will.” He added the hashtag: #QuantumEntanglementPence.
On Sunday, Huckabee Sanders clarified that while the Syria missile strikes were Friday, and her Saturday tweet referred to “last night,” the photo accompanying the tweet was actually taken Thursday.
Huckabee Sanders insisted in her explanation that she had “said that.” She also told Politico that her original tweet was “not misleading at all.”
Huckabee Sanders apparently had little choice but to explain, given the avalanche of responses after her initial tweet: