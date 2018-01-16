WOMEN
Penelope Cruz Tried To Teach Ellen Spanish, And It Was Bleeping Great

One phrase couldn't be translated on TV. But HuffPost is here to help!

By Carolina Moreno

Penelope Cruz doesn’t mind getting into a little bit of trouble for a fun cause. 

The actress stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday to discuss her role as Donatella Versace in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” But Cruz and the talk-show host took a brief break from the chat about the movie for a Spanish lesson. 

Cruz started with a relatively simple phrase that she asked DeGeneres to repeat. Then the Spanish-born star upped the ante with a Spanish phrase she knew would be bleeped out on television. 

“I’m not suppose to teach you this but ― me cago en la leche,” Cruz said. When DeGeneres asked what it meant before repeating, the actress hesitated. 

“Now I’m in trouble if I have to explain what it means,” Cruz said with a laugh. “It’s better if you just learn it and trust me.” Sure enough, the words, “We can’t show the translation on TV” appeared on-screen as Cruz spoke. 

For those curious what “me cago en la leche” means, HuffPost has you covered. The sentence directly translates to “I shit in the milk,” but it’s a phrase often used to express frustration or anger in a way that means “fuck.” 

Watch the full Spanish lesson in the clip above.  

Carolina Moreno
Latino Voices Editor, HuffPost
