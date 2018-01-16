Penelope Cruz Tried To Teach Ellen Spanish, And It Was Bleeping Great

Penelope Cruz doesn’t mind getting into a little bit of trouble for a fun cause.

The actress stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday to discuss her role as Donatella Versace in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” But Cruz and the talk-show host took a brief break from the chat about the movie for a Spanish lesson.

Cruz started with a relatively simple phrase that she asked DeGeneres to repeat. Then the Spanish-born star upped the ante with a Spanish phrase she knew would be bleeped out on television.

“I’m not suppose to teach you this but ― me cago en la leche,” Cruz said. When DeGeneres asked what it meant before repeating, the actress hesitated.

“Now I’m in trouble if I have to explain what it means,” Cruz said with a laugh. “It’s better if you just learn it and trust me.” Sure enough, the words, “We can’t show the translation on TV” appeared on-screen as Cruz spoke.

For those curious what “me cago en la leche” means, HuffPost has you covered. The sentence directly translates to “I shit in the milk,” but it’s a phrase often used to express frustration or anger in a way that means “fuck.”