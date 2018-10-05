Hurricane Walaka is thrusting its way across the Pacific and toward Alaska.

And weather maps showing the storm’s path have aroused some jokes on social media ― because it’s hard not to see a penis in the projections generated by NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

That led to some cracks about the size and shape of the storm:

The latest forecast graphics from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center pic.twitter.com/v1vih4y2Wj — Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 4, 2018

Walaka needs to see a doctor, stat! — Cathe Gordon (@twitcathe) October 5, 2018

Haha. Walaka getting a little ballsy today. https://t.co/4fkr7QqqGe — Monsterbuddy Ajax (@MonsterbuddyAjx) October 5, 2018

Well well well seems like Walaka is a little bit excited.... #Walaka https://t.co/FlMfQeF7K0 — Rebecca Verdon (@rebeccaverdon) October 5, 2018

Six to nine inches are expected — LS (@landon1988) October 4, 2018

They’re projecting 6 to 9. They’ll only get 3 — mammagert115 (@LBNemeroff) October 4, 2018

Weather maps are often computer generated, and sometimes unusual shapes appear.