100% Chance Of Penis In Latest NOAA Hurricane Walaka Map

The storm is getting a rise out of jokesters on social media.
By Ed Mazza

Hurricane Walaka is thrusting its way across the Pacific and toward Alaska.

And weather maps showing the storm’s path have aroused some jokes on social media ― because it’s hard not to see a penis in the projections generated by NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
That led to some cracks about the size and shape of the storm: 

Weather maps are often computer generated, and sometimes unusual shapes appear. 

In January, one weather map made it look like Texas was having relations with its neighboring states. And a few years back, an accidental penis in a weather map caused laughing fits when news anchors saw it live on the air

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
