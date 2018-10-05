Hurricane Walaka is thrusting its way across the Pacific and toward Alaska.
And weather maps showing the storm’s path have aroused some jokes on social media ― because it’s hard not to see a penis in the projections generated by NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center:
That led to some cracks about the size and shape of the storm:
Weather maps are often computer generated, and sometimes unusual shapes appear.
In January, one weather map made it look like Texas was having relations with its neighboring states. And a few years back, an accidental penis in a weather map caused laughing fits when news anchors saw it live on the air.
