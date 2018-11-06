Pennsylvania No Longer Has An All-Male Congressional Delegation

Before Tuesday night, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation consisted entirely of men, but that will soon change, as multiple female candidates won seats in the midterm elections.
The state has never had more than two women serving concurrently in Congress during its history and only seven women ever, according to Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics. But in 2019, it will have at least four, according to results Tuesday night from The Associated Press.
-
Madeleine Dean (D) won in the 4th District.
-
Mary Gay Scanlon (D) won in the 5th District. Her seat was formerly held by Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.), who resigned earlier this year after admitting to paying a taxpayer-funded sexual misconduct settlement to a former aide, whom he had referred to as his “soul mate.” She will serve Meehan’s district until January and then represent the newly redrawn 5th District created under Pennsylvania’s redistricting this year.
-
Chrissy Houlahan (D) won in the 6th District.
-
Susan Wild (D) won in the 7th District.
Pennsylvania has had historically low numbers of women in public office. But that was expected to change this year, given the groundswell of women entering politics in response to President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.