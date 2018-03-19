Federal Judges Won't Block Fix To Pennsylvania's Gerrymandered Congressional Map

A panel of three federal judges unanimously declined to step in and block Pennsylvania’s new congressional map on Monday.
The decision by the judges of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania leaves in place a congressional map issued by the state Supreme Court in February. In January, the state Supreme Court said the congressional plan Republicans had in place since 2011 so unfairly benefited the GOP that it violated a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing free and equal elections.
Republicans have another appeal of the decision currently pending at the United States Supreme Court.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.