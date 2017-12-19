Pennsylvania Governor Just Vetoed The 'Most Restrictive Anti-Choice Bill In The Country'

“I just vetoed the most restrictive anti-choice bill in the country because PA women don’t need Harrisburg politicians making their health care decisions,” Wolf tweeted on Monday alongside a photo of him vetoing the bill.

Senate Bill 3, which was passed last week by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature, would have criminalized abortion after 20 weeks with no exceptions for cases of fetal abnormalities, rape or incest. The bill was based on the idea that fetuses can feel pain, which is unproven but remains a common argument among abortion opponents.

Last week, Wolf tweeted that he intended to veto the bill, writing: “This bill is an attack on women, and it should never have reached my desk. I will veto it, because all Pennsylvania women deserve to make their own health care decisions.” He also wrote an op-ed for Philly.com last week detailing why SB3 would be so dangerous for Pennsylvanian women.