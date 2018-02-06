Pennsylvania Republican Wants Democrats On State Supreme Court Impeached Over Gerrymandering Decision

A Pennsylvania Republican is calling for the impeachment of five Democrats on the state Supreme Court who ordered lawmakers to draw a new congressional map because the current one so severely benefits the GOP that it violates the Pennsylvania constitution.

The Supreme Court gave lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf (D) until Feb. 15 to agree on a map and has appointed a special master to draw one up if the two parties can’t reach an agreement. In a memo to all members of the Pennsylvania House, Rep. Cris Dush (R) accused the five Democrats on the court of engaging in misbehavior for ordering the new maps and subverting the process, outlined in the constitution, by which a bill can become a law. Dush asked his fellow lawmakers to sponsor legislation to impeach the five Democratic justices and bar them from holding any office in Pennsylvania.

“The five Justices who signed this order that blatantly and clearly contradicts the plain language of the Pennsylvania Constitution, engaged in misbehavior in office,” Dush said in the memo. “Wherefore, each is guilty of an impeachable offense warranting removal from office and disqualification to hold any office or trust or profit under this Commonwealth. I would ask you to please join me in co-sponsoring this legislation.”

Dush’s call for impeachment heightens a Republican attack on the state Supreme Court following its ruling in the nationally-watched redistricting case last week. House Speaker Michael Turzai (R) and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R) last week filed a motion at the state Supreme Court to try and disqualify the vote of Justice David Wecht, a Democrat, for criticizing gerrymandering when he was running for the bench in 2015. Wecht denied the request on Monday. Scarnati has also said he won’t give the court political data to assist it in drawing a new map because he believes its order is unlawful.

Dush has been calling for the impeachment of the five Democrats since the court’s ruling on Jan. 22. In a video posted the next day, he based his call for impeachment on an inaccurate understanding of the process the Supreme Court ordered for a new map. Dush claimed that if the legislature was unable to propose an acceptable map, Wolf would have a chance to draw a new one on his own. That’s untrue. If the governor and lawmakers can’t agree on a new map by Feb. 15, the court will draw its own map. But both the lawmakers and governor can submit proposed plans to assist the court.

Republicans control both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature. Impeachment must first be approved by the House and then two-thirds of the state Senate must vote to remove an official from office.

Representatives for Dush, Turzai and Scarnati did not immediately return a request for comment.