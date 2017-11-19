Pennsylvania twins make history, sign National Letters of Intent committing to UVA

Hundreds of prospective student-athletes enrolling in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) member, four-year institutions excitedly signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the early signing period which closed last week.

A binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and one of the 650 NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II NLI member institution, prospective student-athletes agree to attend the selected institution full-time for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters) and the institution agrees to provide the student-athlete athletics financial aid for one academic year.

Pennsylvania’s Hailey Grace Barnett and Myla Grace Barnett joined the national celebration for soon-to-be collegiate student-athletes, basking in delight having committed to the University of Virginia.

The talented fraternal twin daughters of former All-Pro NFL wide-receiver, Fred Barnett, and former City of Philadelphia education secretary and “best kept secret” to current NFL players, Jacqueline Eleanor Jeffries, Hailey and Myla are set to join the Virginia Cavaliers Rowing and Lacrosse programs, respectively.

Congrats to Hailey and Myla Barnett for signing their NLI with @VirginiaSports for Crew and Lacrosse #PolarBearPride pic.twitter.com/suD85gW6lt — Baldwin Athletics (@BaldwinAthletic) November 8, 2017

"“Go Hoo's! I am really looking forward to joining such a great crew team at UVA. My experience at the Baldwin school has prepared me both academically and athletically to compete and add value to UVA,” said Hailey, who has served as class vice president during her Upper School tenure.

“Charlottesville is a big enough for Myla and I to lead completely separate college life; but small enough to know that we always have each other to lean on," said Hailey.

When introduced to the sport in seventh grade, Hailey said something “just clicked.”

“I’ve always had a passion for nature and I like the solitude, of being one with the boat,” said the member of Baldwin’s cross-country having served as team captain last year. She finished third last spring in the City Championships with her JV Quad boat before earning a silver medal in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Nationals with her JV Quad teammates.

“When Hailey came out first [at birth], she was so quiet, I had to ask the doctor if she was OK, and he said, ‘She’s fine,’ said Fred during the ceremonial event that featured testimonials by the twins classmates, coaches and members of the esteemed prep school’s faculty.

“And then Myla came out screaming and kicking, a totally different person,” Fred continued.

“But they’re both special athletes and students – it’s been absolutely amazing to see both of them develop over the years,” said the former Philadelphia Eagle and Miami Dolphin.

The Baldwin School

Recipients of Baldwin’s Contributions to the Life of the School, Hailey and Myla have, and continue to, bench pressed the standards of being a student, let alone student-athlete, at the nearly 130 year-old independent college preparatory institution for girls.

Nurtured at the school since elementary school, the Barnett Twins’ passion to be challenged academically, athletically and socially, reflects the epitome of young women capable of leading their generation while living emotionally, physically and socially healthy and balanced lives.

"I thought this day would never get here and I am so proud to represent Baldwin at UVA,” said Myla, who verbally committed to the Virginia Athletics two years ago.

Co-Captain of Baldwin’s Lacrosse team, in 2015 Myla was an Under Armour Lacrosse All-American, second team All-Inter-Ac (2016) and second team All-Main Line (2017).

A member of the Baldwin Athletic Association and Pat West Award winner, the three sport athlete holds the school record in indoor track’s 800-meter, was a Pennsylvania All-State athlete her junior year, and is a member of the school record relay teams in the 4×200, 4×400, 4×800 and distance medley relay.

“The [UVA Women’s Lacrosse] team and the coaches make being a student athlete so fun and they maintain a standard of excellence that shows on the field and in their academic rigor," Myla shared.

Virginia's 30th overall trip to the NCAA Championship earlier this year ranks second in the nation with 60 tournament games played, earning an NCAA bid in each of the 22 seasons under Head Coach Julie Myers, a native of Bryn Mawr - a community minutes from The Baldwin School.

“These two girls have put up so much work and dedication, driving to Rhode Island or Richmond for a competition while their friends were hanging out, going skiing,” said Jeffries, a professionally trained dance and sports performance therapist.

“It just shows what the process of commitment, dedication and hard work can do,” said Jeffries, confident in the girls’ readiness to be successful Beyond Baldwin. “I’m just over the moon about this,” she said.

Managing 16 sports programs, state-of-the-art athletic facilities and the school’s membership with the historic and competitive Inter-Academic Athletic League and Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association, Baldwin’s Athletic Director, Deb Surgi, said “The Barnett twins have been transformational for the Baldwin Athletic program.”

“The way they collaborate with their teams, their work ethic and desire to improve – I hope we’ve given them as much as they’ve given to us,” said Surgi, an accomplished athletics administrator and former collegiate volleyball coach.

“To see this type of outpouring from our peers at Baldwin today at the ceremony means the world to me,” Myla told Bruce Adams, Main Line Media News Sports Editor.

“I have so many emotions today – and it’s great that I can spend the next four years with my sister at Virginia,” said Myla.

Started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, the National Letter of Intent program now includes 650 Division I and Division II participating institutions.