Some Guy Secretly Photoshopped Pennywise Into His Sister's Engagement Pics

The only thing more frightening than that scene in “It” where the kids see Pennywise in old photos might be when you spot the creepy clown in your own pics.

Especially when they’re your engagement photos.

BuzzFeed’s Jesse McLaren secretly added Pennywise to his sister’s engagement photos, then shared the images on Twitter.

“Countdown until she notices,” he wrote.

There’s no word on her reaction just yet, but you can see the eerie images in his tweet:

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

Here’s some of the reaction:

That’s a good brother! — Wilbur Podgeway (@WilburPodgeway) October 22, 2017

Her fiancé is wearing pants from the Gap. She deserves this. — Bella Bee  (@SmileyYYC) October 22, 2017

This is the only way to get me to look at wedding photos. — dark victorian 🖤 (@darkvictorian) October 23, 2017

Oh hell no — sydney (@syderellelly) October 22, 2017

👍🏻 I'm such a fan of creepy elements in engagement photos. — Jen Scantland (@rikersit) October 22, 2017

Truly terrifying. Cargo shorts in engagement photos. — Erin J Forbes (@ejayeff) October 22, 2017

Love it 🤣🤣 however.......what music do you want at your funeral 🤣 well worth it 🍻🍻 — gbow (@greg_bowater) October 23, 2017

This makes me wanna get married. 1st the horror then the misery 👀 — FoxyMelissa (@MelissaEWright1) October 23, 2017

let's be honest though the cargo pants are way scarier — fortheother (@fortheother) October 22, 2017