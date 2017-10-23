Some Guy Secretly Photoshopped Pennywise Into His Sister's Engagement Pics

The only thing more frightening than that scene in “It” where the kids see Pennywise in old photos might be when you spot the creepy clown in your own pics.
Especially when they’re your engagement photos.
BuzzFeed’s Jesse McLaren secretly added Pennywise to his sister’s engagement photos, then shared the images on Twitter.
“Countdown until she notices,” he wrote.
There’s no word on her reaction just yet, but you can see the eerie images in his tweet:
Here’s some of the reaction:
