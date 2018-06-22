Pentagon To House 20,000 Migrant Children On Military Bases

Military bases in Texas and Arkansas will begin housing tens of thousands of migrant children caught crossing the border illegally as soon as next month, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The Pentagon began making preparations for the policy last month, The Washington Post reported. Health and Human Services representatives visited bases last week to review the facilities, Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis, a military spokesman, said. Up to 20,000 beds at bases in the two states would house “unaccompanied alien children,” another Pentagon spokesman told The New York Times.

“We have housed refugees,” Defense Secretary James Mattis said Wednesday. “We have housed people thrown out of their homes by earthquakes and hurricanes. We do whatever is in the best interest of the country.”

The Obama administration rolled out a similar policy in 2014, temporarily housing 7,000 children in three military bases.

More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks as part of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, which aims to prosecute those entering the country illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week to stop the separations, and it was unclear whether the military bases also will house families.