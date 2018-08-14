Pentagon Spokeswoman Dana White Under Investigation For Misusing Staff

Dana White, the Pentagon’s chief spokeswoman, is under investigation by the Defense Department Office of Inspector General for misusing staff during her tenure, CNN reported Tuesday.

White allegedly had staff members run personal errands and retaliated when complaints were filed, sources told CNN on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal during the ongoing investigation. White was appointed to her position in April 2017 and is a direct employee of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Some of the tasks assigned to staffers by White included runs to a dry cleaner, purchasing snacks and pantyhose for White, and driving the spokeswoman to work on snowy days, according to CNN. Sources also claim that the inspector general is looking into claims White had DOD staff help her complete financial paperwork, book personal travel, and arrange personal hair and makeup appointments.

CNN reports it reviewed documents that the inspector general’s office is investigating claims that White transferred at least two staffers who made complaints the alleged misuse of staff.

Charles Summers, the principal deputy assistant to the secretary for public affairs, said in a statement that “this is an ongoing review about which we cannot comment.”

The Trump administration has been riddled with ethics violation scandals, in some cases pushing the resignation of top officials. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned in September amid criticisms that his chartered and military travel cost American taxpayers more than $1 million.