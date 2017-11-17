Pentagon Retweets That Donald Trump Should 'Resign From The Presidency'

The Pentagon posted an unusual message on Twitter Thursday — one urging President Donald Trump to resign.

Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White said an “authorized operator” of the Pentagon’s web site “erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White - DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

The startling note was a retweet of a message by a Twitter user who calls himself “Proud Resister.” His tweet encouraged Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Trump to all step aside. All three men have been accused of some form of sexual misconduct.

The Defense Department's official Twitter account -- @deptofdefense -- retweeted a comment saying Trump should resign. It's since been unretweeted pic.twitter.com/bLA8QAo4Sc — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) November 16, 2017

The Defense Department offered no further details about how the mistake might have occurred. Proud Resister fans― both jokingly and earnestly― credited the dramatic message to the “Deep State,” a conspiracy theory that embeds within government and major industries are colluding to manipulate the national discourse.

Shoutout to the “Deep State” operatives in the Department of Defense 😏 pic.twitter.com/4R8EydMxet — William LeGate (@williamlegate) November 16, 2017