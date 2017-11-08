Mila Kunis made a lot of people angry because of her comments on the “Conan” show last Thursday.

The “Bad Moms” actress and Jim Beam spokesperson revealed that she makes monthly donations to Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence’s name.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” Kunis said. “And so, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.”

Kunis knew the comments would upset people, as she started off the segment with O’Brien by saying, “This is when the hate mail comes my way ― I apologize if I’m offending anybody.”

Her predictions were correct, as pro-life advocates immediately lashed out on Twitter, writing that they would #BoycottBeam until Kunis was dismissed as a spokesperson.

Would @JimBeam retain a spokesman who bragged about donating to the #NRA in Joe Biden’s name as a way to mock the Obama Admin? #boycottbeam — Finlay Jameson (@FinlayJameson) November 7, 2017

I doubt Jim Beam knew about Mila's actions, but now that they do they need to drop her or I will also have to drop Beam. #BoycottBeam — John McNamara (@J_Pa_Mc) November 7, 2017

@JimBeam I own six retail liquor stores in Missouri & we've pulled your products off our shelves. You can thank Mila Kunis #BoycottBeam — Justin Emery (@JustinEmery777) November 8, 2017

Keep @JimBeam all American!! Hollywood degenerate Mila Kunis is their spokesmodel and trolling our Vice President. We need to support our @VP and #BoycottBeam in order to #MAGA #RT fire Kunis hire @TomiLahren instead! #RT — Tru Grit (@DauntlessSly) November 8, 2017

#boycottbeam decided not to have any @JimBeam for our Christmas parties this year, drop your evil spokeslady and will reconsider. @BoycottPal — Rick Macaluso (@macaluso9315) November 8, 2017

I thank God, my decent education and white privilege that I can afford to buy good whiskey. #boycottbeam is no hardship for me. pic.twitter.com/4MztVD7yRD — Bonjour! (@cheapoldbstd) November 7, 2017

Loved Jim Beam... But love Jack, Belle, Woodford, Bulleit, and of course, Maker's, and they don't have Mila. #BoycottBeam #BoycottJimBeam — Rich Gans (@Richard_Ganster) November 7, 2017