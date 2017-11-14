People Are Destroying Coffee Machines In Support of a Child Molester

We are living in the Matrix

The first step in any recovery is to admit you have a problem. And it’s time for Republicans to go ahead and fess up. They’ve been had; they’ve been took; they’ve been bamboozled! It’s ok to admit it. You might even feel better afterwards.

Today republicans are posting their videos of destroying their Keurigs, expensive coffee makers, because Keurig decided to pull their ads from the Sean Hannity program after his embarrassing defense of Alabama Senate candidate, Roy Moore. Let’s just think about this for a moment. You’ve already purchased the machine giving money to Keurig. Then you destroy the machine that you already bought even though you aren’t getting your money back. This punishes Keurig, how exactly? It’s as silly as people burning jerseys that they already paid for.

These are the same people who complain about NFL players protests. Except, NFL players are protesting police brutality and lack of police accountability and republicans are protesting a coffee company not placing ads on Sean Hannity’s show. Unless you’re Sean Hannity, protesting the people who stop advertising with him is ridiculous.

The second step to recovery is to admit not every person running as a Republican is a good person. You don’t have to support every candidate no matter what they do. There are people who said that if Roy Moore shot Obama they will still vote for him (some deplorables said that would be the reason why they voted for him). Others said they would still support him even if the allegations are true. They would rather vote for a pedophile than a Democrat. If you agree with these people, then you need to rethink your entire life.

Roy Moore was banned from the Mall. THE MALL. How disgusting do you have to be to get banned from the local mall? We tell our children to watch out for creepy people when they go with their friends to the mall. One of the creeps was Roy Moore. He couldn’t be creepier if he was dressed as the clown from the movie IT. Roy Moore doesn’t have any particular skill that makes him more qualified than anyone else to hold this position. He’s a twice suspended judge not a nuclear physicist. He’s a pervert who happens to be a republican. Separate the two, please.

The third step is acknowledging that just because someone claims they are a Christian doesn’t make them one. I’m not religious. So I will admit I don’t get the knee jerk reaction from Christians to circle the wagons around anyone who claims to be one. If Trump owns a Bible which I doubt he does, it would be covered with enough dust to fill a truck full of vacuums since I’m pretty sure he’s never read it before. A vacuum commercial could use Trump’s Bible as proof on how powerful the vacuum is by the way it sucked up the dust. The guy said Two Corinthians. Only a person whose never opened a Bible or never listened to a sermon would make that mistake. Roy Moore’s claims to be a Christian seems to begin and end with his hatred of homosexuality. Nothing in his career since then has been “Christ-like”. 2 Corinthians actually talks about false apostles, deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. Trump would get the irony if he actually had opened that Bible and Roy Moore’s picture should be included in the newer versions as Exhibit A.

There are 50 pastors who signed a letter in support of Roy Moore. 50 men, who also claimed to be Christians, support a guy with allegations of molesting teenage girls. They support this man even after one of the women produced a yearbook page where a 30+ year old man signed her school yearbook. Seriously, is there any instance when a grown man would sign a teenage girls’ yearbook if he wasn’t her teacher or coach. You can’t claim to be voting for republicans to protect children if you vote in office someone who preyed on children.

The last step is voting for someone else. Doug Jones is a decent candidate with a solid record as a prosecutor. If he didn’t have the (D) after his name, he would be a person republicans could vote for. I know we live in a time when everyone has to support “their team”. I’m a proud liberal democrat who would vote for a democrat if a qualified candidate is available. But if a person has been accused of child molesting, I wouldn’t vote for them. If the only two people on the ballot were Anthony Weiner and Jeff Sessions, I’d write in a candidate. As much as I dislike the children’s nightmare that is Jeff Sessions, I still wouldn’t vote for Anthony Weiner.