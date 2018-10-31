People Are Having Meltdowns Over Riz Ahmed, Malala Yousafzai Photo

Daaaaamn. Talk about squad goals.

Rapper and actor Riz Ahmed recently shared a photo he took with Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. And Twitter users couldn’t handle all the greatness in one shot.

The image got thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.

The breaker of internet. 🙌🏾 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) October 29, 2018

finally my two faves in a pic together pic.twitter.com/rdzmsoQPXG — sailor 'lady bird' fome 🍦 (@sailor_fome) October 29, 2018

We love legends supporting legends, rubber dinghy rapids bro — Aboli Joshi (@abolijoshi) October 30, 2018

Game recognises game — M🎃dha (@Modhabobo) October 29, 2018

One Instagram user even said that the two look like they’re “about to drop the baddest mixtape of 2018.”

Yousafzai wrote on her Twitter that she went to see Ahmed give a speech in London. The fierce advocate of girls’ education is currently studying at Oxford University. Though she already has a Nobel Prize under her belt, Yousafzai seems to enjoy some very typical college moments.

“I would go to a friend’s room or they would come to mine to chat after dinner; when I would look at the clock again, it would be three in the morning!” she wrote in a piece for Vogue UK. “A few – well, many – times, I started an essay at 11pm the night before it was due.”

Ahmed has been promoting his new movie, “Venom,” which came out earlier this month. The actor was once a student at Oxford himself and, like Yousafzai, also pursued a Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree.

Ahmed recently spoke out about the importance of representation and why “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” ― two big blockbuster hits with casts made up mostly of people of color ― aren’t just wins for black and Asian people.