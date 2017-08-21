People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Solar Eclipse

There’s almost nothing more we can say. ... A total eclipse of the sun is coming!
Now, maybe you’re among the 10 percent of people who haven’t heard anything about this...
Maybe you haven’t seen the many Twitter moments...
Maybe you haven’t heard people and news networks tell you ad nauseam to get yourself some eclipse glasses, lest you look at the solar event with your naked eyes and blind yourself:
We’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and fill you in.
On Monday, Americans are in for a celestial treat when a total solar eclipse will stretch over the United States, with a shadow that will cross 14 states on a path from Oregon to South Carolina. The event has been called the “most spectacular thing that anybody has ever seen.” And people can’t stop crackin’ shady (we’re sorry) jokes about it.
Here’s what people have been saying about the upcoming eclipse:
Happy eclipse day, friends! May your retinas stay safe and your social media feeds not be wildly repetitive!