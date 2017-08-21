People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Solar Eclipse

There’s almost nothing more we can say. ... A total eclipse of the sun is coming!

Remember, never look directly at someone telling an eclipse joke.



Will ur joke be overshadowed, Dad?



You gotta planet, Sun. ☀️ (⌐■_■) pic.twitter.com/P2csHU2vt1 — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 21, 2017

Now, maybe you’re among the 10 percent of people who haven’t heard anything about this...

Maybe you haven’t seen the many Twitter moments...

Maybe you haven’t heard people and news networks tell you ad nauseam to get yourself some eclipse glasses, lest you look at the solar event with your naked eyes and blind yourself:

We’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and fill you in.

On Monday, Americans are in for a celestial treat when a total solar eclipse will stretch over the United States, with a shadow that will cross 14 states on a path from Oregon to South Carolina. The event has been called the “most spectacular thing that anybody has ever seen.” And people can’t stop crackin’ shady (we’re sorry) jokes about it.

Here’s what people have been saying about the upcoming eclipse:

celebrating the eclipse by using my pale, lifeless mass to obscure the brilliance of others — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) August 21, 2017

Me: my eternal identity is in Christ Jesus

Also me: if I have my baby today I bet it'll have freaky witch powers from the eclipse — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) August 21, 2017

[stares directly at the eclipse] pic.twitter.com/zMDtP0od7Q — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 21, 2017

Eclipse Instagram is going to be worse than Fourth of July Fireworks Instagram. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 21, 2017

Me taking quick glimpses of the eclipse without glasses 😂 pic.twitter.com/ObzWqv5QRA — Funny Tweets™ (@Lmao) August 21, 2017

I filmed the eclipse for you guys pic.twitter.com/CnuIT8pth8 — Peter Simeti 💬 (@petersimeti) August 21, 2017

Fun Fact: This eclipse is happening whether you "believe in it" or not. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 21, 2017

Based on what I hear on the news, there is no eclipse scenario that doesn't end like this. Is that correct? pic.twitter.com/JPdUs0AZBE — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) August 21, 2017

I'm hoping I'm one of those people who involuntarily scream when they see the eclipse. — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 21, 2017

When you want to go out and watch the solar eclipse too, but you don't have those stupid vision-saving glasses...... pic.twitter.com/ryRuUJs4IN — Michael Grady (@Grady) August 21, 2017

An accurate visual representation of what happens if you were to stare at the sun today during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/xyimhRBqDq — anime (@animetbh) August 21, 2017

Drink every time someone says solar eclipse glasses. Jk don't you'll die. — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) August 21, 2017

Gonna blame everything today on the eclipse. "Sorry, can't write that draft, the moon is going in front of the sun." — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) August 21, 2017

Now this is an Eclipse I can get behind... pic.twitter.com/jezSvUysgH — Tracey (@misfitstylinson) August 21, 2017

I have seen the eclipse, and it was glorious. pic.twitter.com/9zO9IVH3F6 — Brett Taylor (@BleacherNation) August 21, 2017