People Are Loving This Video Of Beyoncé And Jay-Z Doing The Electric Slide

We already knew Jay-Z and Beyoncé had moves, but Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a video last night proving just how electric those moves can be.

In a clip on Instagram that has since been deleted, Knowles-Lawson posted a video of her daughter and son-in-law breaking it down at a family party to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go.” Specifically, the ultrafamous couple was doing the electric slide.

“Why at every party even a kid’s party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle, electric slide, cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle, The Texas shuffle —everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle,” read the caption on Knowles-Lawson’s original post.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Though the post was then deleted, many made copies and disseminated the gloriously happy video on Instagram, Twitter, and elsewhere. And people are LOVING it:

The fact that Beyonce has her purse on and Jay-Z throw his hands up on every turn confirms that 2017 was the Blackest year ever. — TyreeBP (@TyreeBP) December 22, 2017

Beyonce doin the electric slide with a drink in her hand and her purse on her shoulder just made my day. — ambeezy. (@_jaided) December 21, 2017

That was the most soulful electric slide I’ve ever seen — Princess of Zamunda (@WorldWarShem) December 22, 2017

Jay Z tossing his hands in the air on that electric slide kick just closed my casket, fam — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 22, 2017