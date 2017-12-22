People Are Loving This Video Of Beyoncé And Jay-Z Doing The Electric Slide

We already knew Jay-Z and Beyoncé had moves, but Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a video last night proving just how electric those moves can be.
In a clip on Instagram that has since been deleted, Knowles-Lawson posted a video of her daughter and son-in-law breaking it down at a family party to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go.” Specifically, the ultrafamous couple was doing the electric slide.
“Why at every party even a kid’s party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle, electric slide, cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle, The Texas shuffle —everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle,” read the caption on Knowles-Lawson’s original post.
Though the post was then deleted, many made copies and disseminated the gloriously happy video on Instagram, Twitter, and elsewhere. And people are LOVING it:
It truly is a happy holiday season.