People Are Not Happy About This Sexy 'Stranger Things' Costume

Halloween costume designers have a way of making just about anything “sexy” ― as absurd as it can be.

But people are saying this sexy “Stranger Things”-themed costume has gone too far.

just in case you haven't reached ur breaking point in 2017 yet, plz enjoy this sexy "eleven" halloween costume pic.twitter.com/tArp54wloB — spooky emma (@dilemmalord) September 26, 2017

Online retailer Yandy.com is selling a “sexy Halloween costume” called “Upside Down Honey.”

Looking at it, the costume clearly depicts Eleven, a 12-year-old character from the cult Netflix series “Stranger Things.” In other words, it’s a costume that sexualizes a character that is a child. And people are not too happy about it.

A #StrangerThings "sexy" Eleven costume: because in our society, even 12-year-olds must be sexualized 😤 #pullitfromtheshelves https://t.co/RwvD2sWuCA — Sam Shrader (@mistershrader) October 10, 2017

good evening to everyone except the person who made a sexy Eleven from Stranger Things costume and named it "Upside Down Honey" pic.twitter.com/xOL9BRVsie — JennaFan 🎃 (@HausofDuzzi) September 18, 2017

Ew. Seriously. What the eff is wrong with people? — Lindsay Arielle (@ofallmyhopes) October 10, 2017

I thought we could do a year without an offensive Halloween costume but now there's a "Sexy Eleven" from Stranger Things. Erm she's a child. — Shelboo! 👻 (@Shelbykinsxo) October 10, 2017

The costume becomes more egregious when you consider that Millie Bobby Brown, the actress who plays Eleven, is 13 years old and was 11 when she filmed the first season of the show.

Still, this sort of sexualized costume isn’t too surprising coming from Yandy.com. The website offers many “sexy” versions of childhood-related costumes that are disturbing to the point of almost being comical.

Take the sexy cabbage patch doll, for example.

Yandy.com has also sold various sexy Alice in Wonderland looks and even sexy Bert and Ernie costumes.