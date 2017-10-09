LIFE
10/09/2017 03:50 pm ET

People Are Sharing Their Most Cringeworthy AIM Screennames

You know yours were just as bad.
By Brittany Wong

The first thought we had when we heard AOL Instant Messenger was shutting down? RIP, AIM ― and RIP to all the embarrassing screennames of our youth, too. 

For those of us who grew up with it, the ~iconic~ chat service provided an outlet to establish and try on new identities via screennames. And those screennames really said a lot about you: emokidlovesjen89 indicated that you were super emo, dating Jen...and born in 1989. (Really, what more did people need to know?)

As a tribute to AIM shuttering, people on Twitter shared their most hilarious screennames from years past. (FYI, AOL is now part of Oath, which owns HuffPost.)

Read some of the best below:

CONVERSATIONS