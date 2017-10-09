People Are Sharing Their Most Cringeworthy AIM Screennames

The first thought we had when we heard AOL Instant Messenger was shutting down ? RIP, AIM ― and RIP to all the embarrassing screennames of our youth, too.

For those of us who grew up with it, the ~iconic~ chat service provided an outlet to establish and try on new identities via screennames. And those screennames really said a lot about you: emokidlovesjen89 indicated that you were super emo, dating Jen...and born in 1989. (Really, what more did people need to know?)