People On Twitter Call For Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Resign For Jim Acosta Video

On Wednesday night, Sanders announced on Twitter that the administration would revoke Acosta’s press credentials after a contentious interaction with President Donald Trump at a press conference earlier in the day.

Trump called Acosta a “rude, terrible person” during the press conference and tried to cut off his questioning, all while a White House intern attempted to take the microphone from Acosta’s hands. Sanders’ video of the interaction looks to be sped up so that Acosta looks like he’s moving more aggressively than he actually was.

Here’s the video Sanders shared, followed by the video of the event as it was recorded: