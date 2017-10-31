WEIRD NEWS
People Guess Which Strangers Are Virgins In Myth-Challenging Video

First impressions don't always tell you much.

In another stereotype-challenging social experiment, production company Cut had four people guess which of eight strangers are virgins.

The four guessers ask the potential virgins provocative questions ― including whether they “like big penises” or have a name for their own genitals ― to reach their determinations.

The video illustrates that you can’t really be certain of a person’s sexual history from first impressions, no matter what preconceived ideas you might have.

Last month, Cut made a similar video proving that sex workers don’t necessarily fit into common stereotypes either.

