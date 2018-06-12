Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Photos Are Giving People Lots Of Feelings

Musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra have been spending a lot of time together lately and Twitter is a bit obsessed with the pair.
Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, have had the rumor mill running rampant for months now because it’s not clear whether the two are officially a romantic item... It sure does look like it though.
Last month, they were seen at the Met Gala together, and they even saw “Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl. They were also quite close during Memorial Day long weekend.
Earlier this month, a source told People that they were “cuddled at a table on the patio as they tucked into dinner” in Los Angeles. The couple was most recently spotted at the wedding for Jonas’ cousin in Atlantic City this weekend.
This latest outing combined with the many paparazzi photos has sent Twitter users into a tizzy about the possible couple:
Representatives for Chopra declined to provide a comment. Jonas’ reps did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.