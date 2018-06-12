Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Photos Are Giving People Lots Of Feelings

Musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra have been spending a lot of time together lately and Twitter is a bit obsessed with the pair.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra in New York City on May 1, 2017.

Gotham via Getty Images

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, have had the rumor mill running rampant for months now because it’s not clear whether the two are officially a romantic item... It sure does look like it though.

Last month, they were seen at the Met Gala together, and they even saw “Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl. They were also quite close during Memorial Day long weekend.

Earlier this month, a source told People that they were “cuddled at a table on the patio as they tucked into dinner” in Los Angeles. The couple was most recently spotted at the wedding for Jonas’ cousin in Atlantic City this weekend.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attending Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in New Jersey. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/GlAVKDZBFA — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 11, 2018

PHOTOS: Nick Jonas takes Priyanka Chopra to cousin's wedding https://t.co/LF3aDjl22Z pic.twitter.com/6DfmVRN4kF — Gulf Daily News (@GDNonline) June 12, 2018

This latest outing combined with the many paparazzi photos has sent Twitter users into a tizzy about the possible couple:

Ok I kinda love that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are together pic.twitter.com/JepEC0vyyt — Camille Hawkins (@_CamilleHawkins) June 11, 2018

Making it super official and next level serious: Nick Jonas took Priyanka Chopra as his guest to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 12, 2018

I need to find someone who looks at me the way Priyanka Chopra looks at Nick Jonas. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/u7NEjlwQEk — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 11, 2018

Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas feels like a personal triumph for me — Maya Reddy (@mayareddy) June 12, 2018

So obviously priyanka chopra is way too hot for nick jonas but honestly who is at an equal level to her? I genuinely want to know. — Jeremiah Rosen (@JeremiahRosen2) June 5, 2018

Treat your eyes with beautiful pictures of @priyankachopra and @nickjonas at a wedding cermony. Don't they look cute together 👫💑 pic.twitter.com/HlZZCCCs1v — Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) June 12, 2018

I honestly don’t know how i feel about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Like my inner 14 year old is fuming in jealousy and wants to cut a bitch. And scream that should have been meeee. But my 25 year old self is like: yess boo get it. Look at that diversity 👏👏. Melanin power✊ — Hina Patel (@hinapatel624) June 11, 2018