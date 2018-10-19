People Love This Girl's 'Incredibly Charming' Story About Finding An Ancient Sword In A Lake

An 8-year-old Swedish girl’s first-person account of finding a 1,500-year-old sword in a lake near her family’s summer home is winning hearts on Twitter.

Saga Vanecek’s story, as told to The Guardian’s Moya Sarner and headlined “I pulled a 1,500-year-old sword out of a lake,” tells how she discovered the artifact crawling in the shallows while her father “was begging me to rush so he could watch the World Cup final, but I like to take my time about things so I ignored him.”

Her tale is endearing and heartwarming, from her exclamation: “Daddy, I’ve found a sword!” to her description of how people at her school reacted: “I came back from gym class and the whiteboard said, ‘Saga’s sword’ and there were balloons, and the whole class got to have ice-cream.”

Her readers loved it, pointing to lines like: “I felt like a warrior, but Daddy said I looked like Pippi Longstocking.”

Saga tells how she and her family brought the sword to an archaeologist, who “called it ‘sensational’ and said nothing like this had ever been found in Scandinavia before.”

“Actually, they now think it’s 1,500 years old ― from before the Vikings,” her story says.

“People on the internet are saying I am the queen of Sweden, because in the legend of King Arthur, he was given a sword by a lady in a lake, and that meant he would become king,” Saga says in the story. “I am not a lady ― I’m only eight ― but it’s true I found a sword in the lake. I wouldn’t mind being queen for a day, but when I grow up I want to be a vet. Or an actor in Paris.”

